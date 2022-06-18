The people of Vizag love their beaches and it shows with the appreciation the City of Destiny has received towards its efforts to keep it clean. Standing second in this year’s Swacch Survekshan Awards, many organisations in the city have been regularly conducting beach clean-up programs in Vizag and have consciously been eradicating single-use plastic from their daily use. Most visited beaches in Vizag such as the Rushikonda Beach and RK Beach are regularly chosen for clean-up programs.

Here is an event being conducted by the India Youth For Society (IYFS) as a part of their 100 weeks challenge. For week 13, they are organizing a beach clean-up program and have called out all Vizagites to participate/volunteer.

The Clear Coast Campaign, supported by the Australian Aid, is a 100-week long campaign which aims to raise awareness about littering and its impact on the environment by cleaning the coastline of Vizag. One of the regular activities conducted by IYFS, people pitch in to collect beach trash to make the beach a more pleasant and safer place for everyone.

Open for all to volunteer, the event is taking place at the Rushikonda Beach from 6 am to 8 am tomorrow, 19 June 2022. This event will take place every Sunday till 31 December 2023.

The environmental-conscious organisation has collaborated with Australia Aid, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Rotary Club, Lions Club and others. Following the beach clean-up, a special guest will be addressing the gathering on the topic of Plastic Waste Management.

Please contact +91 9951958686 for further information regarding the beach clean-up program.

