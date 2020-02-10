The IRCTC will be launching a special package from Vizag for those looking to visit the jyotirlinga temples in the western and central parts of India. Set to be flagged off on 6 April 2020, the special Bharat Darshan tourist train will be covering the jyotirlinga temples of Triambakeshwar (Nasik), Nageshwar (Gujarat), Somnath (Gujarat), Mahakaleshwar (Madhya Pradesh), and Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh). As part of the package, the tourists will also be getting an opportunity to visit to the Sai Baba Temple in Shiridi.

The 11-day-long Bharat Darshan tour package will be concluding on 16 April 2020 with the tourists returning to Vizag. The package, which will be functional over a period of 10 nights/11 days, has been priced at Rs 11,445 per head.

As per a press release by the IRCTC, the Jyotirlinga darshan package will be having exclusive boarding and de-boarding points in Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Odisha at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Sambalpur Road, Jharsuguda, Bilaspur, and Raipur.

“The all-inclusive tour package includes train journey by sleeper class with all meals (morning tea, breakfast, lunch, evening tea, dinner and one litre of water per day), hall/dormitory (separate arrangement for ladies and gents), non A/C transportation for sight-seeing, tour escorts, security (unarmed), housekeeping staff, train superintendent,” the release further notified.

People can book the special Jyotirlinga darshan package via offline and online modes. For online booking, the interested ones can log on to www.irctctourism.com while those looking to book at the counter, can visit the IRCTC offices in Vizag and Bhubaneswar.

IRCTC Visakhapatnam Office Info:

Where: IRCTC Area Office, Platform No 1, Gate No 1, Visakhapatnam Railway Station

Contact: 8287932318, 0891-2500695

IRCTC Bhubaneswar Office Info:

Where: IRCTC Regional Office, House No 8, Gangadhar Meher Nagar, Jayadev Vihar, Bhubaneswar, 751013