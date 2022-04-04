After a massive defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, The Hyderabad franchise SRH is up for another challenge against LSG. The Lucknow Super Giants will look forward to capitalising on their thumping victory against CSK, in which they won by 6 wickets chasing a mammoth score of 210. It will be interesting to see the fight between two teams with contrasting confidence levels. Here is a detailed pre-match report of SRH vs LSG, the 12th match of IPL 2022.

SRH probable XI

The top order of SRH has miserably failed, with the top 4 batsmen scoring only 11 runs between them in the first match. The Mr Dependable of SRH, Kane Willaimson must step up and stabilize the top order with a good start. Aiden Markram, who scored 57 runs out of 41 deliveries, was the pick of the batsmen. Though Washington Sundar scored some quick runs in the second innings, his poor bowling in the first half of the match was a major disappointment both for the fans as well as the management. Apart from Bhvaneshwar Kumar, no other SRH bowler maintained a decent economy. The spearhead from Tamil Nadu, T Natarajan, fell victim to the onslaught of Rajasthan bowlers. With the DY Patil Stadium pitch assisting spinners, SRH might replace Sundar with Shreyas Gopal, a spin-bowling all-rounder, who can score some valuable runs down the order while being economical.

Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shreyas Gopal, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

LSG probable XI

LSG will be looking forward to continuing with their winning combination from the last match. The batting order looks strong with the likes of KL Rahul, de Kock, and Evin Lewis coming into form. The only concern for LSG at the moment is Manish Pandey’s struggle to hit some runs. With Jason Holder finishing his quarantine period, he might replace Dushmantha Chameera, who hasn’t been impressive in the last match. Jason Holder will also be crucial in adding some runs down the order.

Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Venue records

In the IPL 2022, three matches have been hosted by the DY Patil Stadium so far. Though it is majorly a high scoring ground, it has been difficult for the chasing teams to score runs. In the last match here, Mumbai Indians have failed to chase the target despite a good start. The pitch is said to assist the spinners apart from being a good batting track.

