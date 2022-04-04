The City of Destiny, Vizag is in the leading place in terms of maintaining cleanliness and sanitary measures according to the votes received in a nationwide survey for the Swachh Survekshan 2022 cleanliness competition. The ‘Vote for your City’ programme was launched on 1 March 2022 and is said to end on 15 April 2022. Visakhapatnam is in the leading place under the ‘Citizen Feedback‘ category.

This award has been granted to the city on the basis of public votes from across the country. As per the latest record, Vizag has received 1,41,000 votes from people across various platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Delhi has ranked second with 90,000 votes, followed by Kurnool with 59,337 votes. Hyderabad is in the top 10 cities with 44,000 votes.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been continuously conducting various drives across the city in order to create awareness. The GVMC has been promoting the ban of single-use plastic across the city and has also roped famous personalities to advertise the same. Other activities like the ‘Twin Bin’ system on RK Beach Road, rallies to create awareness around waste segregation and promoting the ‘adopt a wall campaign’ to beautify the city is being taken up rigorously.

As a part of this Swacch Survekshan campaign which is being conducted across the country, the citizens are asked seven questions to rate their city’s sanitary measures. The parameters of this questionnaire include the city’s waste processing capabilities, treatment measures, sludge management, cleanliness of roads, public toilets etc. Citizens are asked to vote on any social media platform based on these questions.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Chief Medical Officer, K.S.L.G Sastry said, ” We are leading the list as of today with a huge margin in the citizen feedback category, but we have a few more days to go. The youth have to come out and supported our city in this drive. Let’s hope to stay where we are until the end.” The officer also added that Visakhapatnam stood in 9th place last year.

If you haven’t cast your vote for Vizag for Swachh Survekshan 2022 yet, do it before 15 April 2022.