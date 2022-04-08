Two strong-looking teams, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face each other in the 16th match of IPL 2022. So far, the season has been full of twists and turns, with the initial matches favouring the chasing teams and the recent matches going in the favour of defending teams. The Punjab side will be taking the field with much more confidence today, after beating CSK by 54 runs in their last match. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are looking equally tough in both bowling and batting departments. Here is a detailed pre-match report of the 16th match of IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT.

PBKS probable XI

The Punjab Kings have been at their best in the powerplay overs this season. The top order has smashed 197 runs in 18 overs (powerplay overs) in the first three matches, giving away just 5 wickets. The Sri Lankan explosive southpaw, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, has been the find of the season for PBKS. He has scored 83 runs in 36 balls in the three matches, at an impressive strike rate of 230. With Dhawan and Liam Livingstone finding their form in the last two matches, PBKS is safer than ever. The only question is, will Jonny Bairstow make it to the playing XI? All the foreign players have been doing exceedingly well for the Punjab side. Odean Smith has been a handy bowler and a crucial batsman down the order. Livingstone has proved his worth in the last match against CSK. And Punjab cannot afford to exclude Rabada from the side. As of now, the combination looks great and looks like PBKS might come on to the field today with the same side.

Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Current position: 5th place (3 matches, 2 wins, 1 loss. NRR +0.238)

GT probable XI

It didn’t take long for the newly formed franchise, Gujarat Titans, to find their rhythm and a winning combination. In the two matches they have played, the majority of the players have delivered, with Vijay Shankar being the only exception. The 3-dimensional player continues to disappoint and might find himself warming the bench very soon at this rate. Lockie Ferguson has been at his destructive best in the last match, picking up 4 wickets for 28 runs in his quota of 4 overs. GT is expected to take the field with the same playing XI. GT will rely on Rashid Khan to get a breakthrough in the powerplay overs. There are chances of Wriddhiman Saha replacing Shankar.

Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar/Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami.

Venue records

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium is known for being a paradise for batsmen. The average first innings score of 182 on this pitch is proof of how well the ground suits the batsmen. However, in the last match played here, CSK has failed to chase the target set by PBKS. This is because of the comparatively lesser dew on the surface, which makes it suitable for defending targets as well. Three matches have been played here so far this season, and teams chasing have 2 times, while the defending team has won once.

The ASPA 80 factor

Some might say that ASPA 80, the anti-dew agent, has been aiding the bowlers while defending targets. Groundsmen have implemented the usage of this chemical on the ground, which will reduce the effect of dew on the grass. This will ensure that the bowlers have a better grip on the ball during the latter stages of the match, despite the high dew percentage in the air. Due to this reason, teams might look forward to bat first and setting a high target.

Enjoy the PBKS vs GT match and stay tuned for more IPL 2022 updates!