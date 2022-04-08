Starting from today, the AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) and AP Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (EPDCL) have decided to impose power holidays on the industrial sector up to 22 April 2022. Due to the increasing gap between demand and supply, the decision was taken to increase the load relief on the domestic sector. Vizag industrial sector will be seeing many power cuts in the period of 15 days.

All the industries and commercial establishments that come under Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Vizag districts will face power cuts by the APSPDCL and EPDCL, so as to provide adequate power supply to households and agricultural lands. Industries that are running a continuous process (24×7) were asked to utilise only 50 per cent of their demand, while other industries were asked to declare a weekly power holiday in addition to the already existing weekend holiday. Only one shift work is being allowed up to 6 pm. In regards to commercial establishments, billboards and signboards are banned from using power between 6 pm. and 6 am. Government offices, private offices and shopping malls should only use half of their air conditioners in order to save up on electricity.

Due to the increasing summer heat, it has been observed that household consumption has been increased by 5 per cent and agricultural consumption has increased by 15 per cent. Despite the requirement of 14,000 megawatts, only 2,000 megawatt is available between 6 am to 6 pm, according to K. Santosh Rao CMD EPDCL.

Despite the shortfall of 12,000 megawatts, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked to supply uninterrupted electricity to households and farmers. Accordingly, the supply is being controlled and saved with the help of the above measures, the CMD said.

