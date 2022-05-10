On 9 May 2022, the Vizag Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials arrested three interstate ganja smugglers near Pendurthi. The accused have been identified as S Kimandu (21), Suresh (19), and Akshay Khosla (21) of Koraput in Odisha. A total of 50 kgs of ganja was seized by the SEB officials from the ganja smugglers. Acting on credible information regarding the smugglers, the officials have initiated checks on the Saripalli main road near Pendurthi.

Upon spotting four suspicious-looking persons during the checks, the SEB officials have found them to be guilty of possessing the illegal substance after questioning them. The fourth person has fled the scene and a search party is on his trail. Further, the officials have found out that the smugglers were trying to traffic ganja to Mumbai from Odisha via Vizag. The accused were arrested and sent to remand. A further investigation regarding the ganja smuggling is on the course.

In a similar incident, the task force officials arrested a person trying to smuggle ganja to Bangalore from Vizag on road. The accused was identified as M Koushik (25), a resident of Bangalore. Upon receiving a tip regarding the smuggler, the SEB officials, in collaboration with task force police, raided a hotel near Gnanapuram. The accused was arrested and handed over at the II-Town Police Station. A car and a mobile were seized from the smuggler alongside 20 kgs of ganja.

