On the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day, Divisional Railway Manager, Shri Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inaugurated the Sagar Rail Vihar Park. The park is situated within the serene settlements of the East Point Colony. The Sagar Rail Vihar Park will provide for the community infrastructure of the neighborhood, at the East Point Colony, Vizag.

The park has been built in a colourful pattern to attract children. Painted in the peaceful color of blue, the park has some major attractions for the neighborhood. Swings, see-saws, and climbers have been installed in the park for children’s recreational purposes. Sagar Rail Vihar park is furnished with long walking paths, for people to follow their fitness regimes while enjoying the beauty of the habitat. The park has also been provided with benches.

To uplift the aesthetic of the park, water fountains have been built in its area. The first fountain is surrounded by blades of grass cut small, with walking pads at the center. The second lies at the heart of the elegant park, an architectural piece of pink-colored lotus fountain has also been installed. The lotus fountain is surrounded by a pink-colored circle, the sectors of which are segregated with various flowering plants. The perimeter of the park has been lined with fresh-cut verdure bushes. Dustbins have been installed inside the park to maintain the cleanliness of the public place. Sagar Rail Vihar Park is situated in a township of greenery in Vizag.

Celebrating the event of International Yoga Day, a yoga campaign was organized at the park post its inauguration. Shri KSN Raju, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, organized the Yoga program along with the Yoga guru. Various asanas were performed with descriptions of their performance and benefits. The theme of Yoga day this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’.

While addressing on the eve of Yoga day, DRM Chetan Kumar said that the practice of Yoga will help maintain the body’s fitness. “Railways has a very large workforce who are engaged in various works even during the pandemic, and need the practice of Yoga to remain fit,” he said. He also said that during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, performing yoga will enhance mental wellbeing.