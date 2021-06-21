‘Bend the Body, Mend the Senses and End the Mind.’ A healthy body always results in a healthy mind. This Indian initiative of celebrating international Yoga Day has received national and international attention and is celebrated every year throughout the world on 21 June. Never before had we witness the gravity of keeping a healthy body than now. While it’s never too late to keep a healthy body, International Yoga Day gives us the opportunity to take a responsible initiative towards physical and mental wellness. Yoga is also the need of the hour with lockdowns and curfew imposed across the country. Staying at home with these asanas (yoga postures) will help beat the indoor blues.

As we celebrate International Yoga Day, Yo! Vizag in a conversation with G. Rupa Devi brings to you 6 asanas for a healthy body and a healthy mind. Rupa Devi is a Yoga practitioner and had done her training under Baskara Patrudu sir. She has won medals and recognition both at state and international competitions. Adding a feather to her cap, Rupa was recently seen on the show broadcasted by the Star Maa channel.

International Yoga Day: Here are the 6 asanas and their benefits:

#1 Pascimottanasana

This Yoga posture is a simple asana and most powerful asana. It helps to ease spinal compression caused by standing uptight. This helps the internal organs to be toned. It also helps in preventing diabetes by giving natural massage to the pancreas. Pascimottasana releases the enemies in the main nadis along the spine.

#2 Sarvangasana

Sarvangasana is the queen of asanas. It strengthens the entire body. It also stimulates the thyroid and prostate gland and abdominal organs. This yoga posture strengthens the shoulders and the neck. It improves the digestion system and helps relieve the symptoms of menopause. Calms the brain and helps to relieve stress levels. As a show of strength, various celebrities across India came together with this posture on International Yoga day.

#3 Virabhadrasana

Virabhadrasana strengthens and provides flexibility to legs and ankles. It enhances balance and improves concentration. The posture also relieves backaches. This asana also helps increase stamina levels. The Virabhadrasana especially is beneficial during pregnancy for the digestive system. Virabhadrasana is part of the Surya Namaskar that is done at various events to celebrate International Yoga Day.

#4 Purna matsyendrasana

Purna matsyendrasana helps in stimulating your kidney lungs, heart, and liver. It relieves symptoms of fatigue, backache sciatica, and menstrual discomfort. It improves digestion and eliminates bad cholesterol.

#5 Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana is good for those dealing with Poly Cystic Ovarian Disorder (PCOD) issues. It strength back muscles and improves flexibility. This Yoga posture also improves kidney and liver functioning. It’s good for fighting against constipation. Dhanurasana plays a primary role in improving blood circulation.

For all those suffering from a neck injury, spondylitis, back pain, and hernia the Dhanurasana is not suggestible.

#6 Bakasana

Bakasana is done primarily at various events to celebrate International Yoga Day. Bakasana strengthens the core muscles. It helps the wrist get stronger. It also helps strengthen the shoulders. Regular practice of this asana helps increase mental and physical strength.