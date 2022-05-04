If your international holidays have been getting postponed every month, due to the pandemic or any other reason, don’t fret. Just head out and visit these restaurants in Vizag and get a feel of international cuisines. Maybe they don’t make up for a complete holiday, but who can say no to some good food. It is commonly said food is the way to one’s heart. We are sure your better half will forgive you this time!

Scroll down to see which international cuisines are available in Vizag.

#1 Japanese

Yes, Vizag has its own Japanese restaurant for all those who like to be experimental. The best part is, this restaurant is located away from the city, in Bheemili. A scenic drive by the ocean paired with some delicious food is what could make for a trip cancelled. Check out the Teppanyaki restaurant at the Novotel Bheemili Resort this weekend. Sticking to the original cooking procedure of the Japanese, the chefs here make the food right in front of you. This will be a very interesting experience.

#2 Thai

One of the most loved international cuisines has to be Thai food. The place to get your favourite pad thai noodles has to be the Mekong which is located in Green Park Hotel. With a wide range of international cuisines on the menu, Mekong also houses impressive interiors, perfect for a date night. Also, check out their range of Burmese and Vietnamese dishes when you visit them.

#3 Italian

Everyone knows Upland Bistro in Vizag. But did you know they serve one of the best thin-crust pizzas in town? With a range of promising European dishes, the famous restaurant also has a few Continental options on the menu. The bistro has got some new interiors which makes it a good option for a cosy dinner with your loved one. Enjoy the taste of the West right here in Vizag.

#4 American

The one and only perfect American diner in the City of Destiny is Sam’s Griddle. From food to interiors this is the perfect replica. The diner is set up with sofas on either side of the table, just like how you would find it in the USA. The menu of the restaurant is inclusive of other cuisines such as Mexican, South African, Chinese, Thai, Italian, and Indian, but impresses you the most with its American part. Try out their wide range of dishes on the menu for a western feel this weekend.

#5 Chinese

We all know a good street stall when we get the best noodles every evening in Vizag. But sadly the Indianised version is popularly called Chinese food. It is true that it is hard for us Indians to have authentic Chinese cuisine, but there are a few restaurants in town that try to replicate it with minor changes to cater to our taste buds. One such restaurant is Ming Garden located at The Gateway Hotel. Enjoy some Chinese food with beautiful garden views and wine with your loved one.

Let us know where are you heading for a dinner date with your loved one this weekend in the comments below.