The online admissions for intermediate students commenced on Friday in Andhra Pradesh. A notification was released by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) for admissions into the two-year intermediate courses for the academic year 2021-22.

The Board of Intermediate Education Secretary, V Ramakrishna, revealed that the first phase of online admissions starts on 13 August 2021 and the last date for admission is 23 August 2021 at 5 PM. This admission process is for general and vocational courses in all the government-aided and recognised junior colleges for this academic year. This is the first time that the Board of Intermediate Education is conducting admissions online in Andhra Pradesh while implementing the reservations for Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), physically challenged, minorities and sports quota students. A sliding feature has been provided for students to change their intermediate group. The board is also providing helpline centres at the district as well as college level regarding this admission process.

The registration process, and other details about the online admission, are available on the website. The fee for the online application for OC, BC students is Rs 100 while it is Rs. 50 for SC, ST, PH students. Also, a toll-free number 18002749868 has been given for the students to clarify their doubts regarding admission.

Furthermore, colleges that have collected fees for unapproved offline admissions have been instructed to refund the students. It is learnt that some of the colleges have already given admissions to students, without permission from the Board of Intermediate Education, and have actually started classes.

This year, the State Government’s decision to conduct intermediate exams was strongly opposed by the public, with many parents concerned about the safety of their wards. The State Government later reviewed its decision and cancelled the intermediate exams for the academic year 2020-2021.