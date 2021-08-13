Due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have missed out on some of the biggest theatrical releases of 2021. The fans suffered especially when it came to English movies, with big-budget movies like Black Widow and F9 not releasing in India. Thankfully, The Suicide Squad, along with some other Hollywood releases, has come at a time when the second wave is subsiding and the theatres are reopening in India. Starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena and Peter Capaldi, this movie is one of the most exciting releases of 2021 and people have had to wait a while for it. Hence, they are raring to witness this James Gunn masterpiece even though the Covid-19 threat is still very much real. If you happen to love James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, here are some absurdist comedy movies you can watch in the meanwhile.

#1 Suicide Squad (2016)

Starting off with the movie that started it all, the failure of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad was the very reason why The Suicide Squad was made. It’s only natural then that comparisons will be made between these two movies. While the 2016 movie was more in line with the DC template, James Gunn took a unique approach with this movie. People on the internet have been demanding an Ayer-cut of the 2016 Suicide Squad but the success of The Suicide Squad might close the doors on those demands.

Where to watch – Netflix

#2 Megamind (2010)

The Suicide Squad is one of the few movies to have supervillains as its protagonists. Megamind is another such movie that you can check out. This 2010 animated-comedy is about an evil mastermind who struggles to realise his purpose in society once his nemesis drops dead. The movie is heavily introspective, with an intention to establish that villains aren’t born evil.

Where to watch – Netflix

#3 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 & 2 (2014, 2017)

If we are talking about James Gunn, it’s worthwhile watching the two movies that propelled him to global fame. The Guardians of the Galaxy series didn’t just make Gunn’s career but also transformed the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) altogether. If there is one thing that The Suicide Squad is chasing right now, it’s the level of excellence in the first volume of Guardians of the Galaxy. James Gunn will return to direct the third installment of this series which is slated to release some time in 2023. The Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy movies are not much different as comedy movies and hence you should watch them both.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#4 21 Jump Street (2012)

An absurdist comedy in its truest sense, 21 Jump Street is a twist on your typical high-school movie. Here, two police cadets are ordered to infiltrate a high school and track a drug spreading through the school. This way, the two cadets get a second crack at high school and they both try to rectify the mistakes they made earlier. But all things aside, the movie is a simple laughter riot at the end of the day. Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill star as the two police cadets in this buddy cop comedy.

Where to watch – YouTube (Buy/Rent)

#5 The Interview (2014)

While this slapstick comedy is definitely not meant for kids, it shares much in common with the upcoming The Suicide Squad. For starters, both stories involve the American Government hiring rogue characters to execute their missions. Secondly, these movies somehow put a lot of comedy in-between a mission to save the world. To add to that, Randall Park as Kim Jong-un is simply hilarious and is one of the reasons why to watch this movie.

Where to watch – YouTube (Buy/Rent)

#6 The Nice Guys (2016)

Yet another buddy cop comedy, The Nice Guys is nothing like what people are used to seeing in terms of retro movies. Starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in the lead, this movie is about two private detectives trying to solve a murder mystery. But both consistently find themselves in hilarious circumstances including the time when the girl they try to rescue shoots at them. Directed by Shane Black, it not only depicts the 1970s Hollywood theme perfectly but also starts a comedy genre of its own.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#7 The Expendables (2010)

If The Suicide Squad is a comedy about a mission on foreign territory undertaken by a team of uniquely talented individuals, The Expendables is its serious version. This out-and-out action flick has a star-studded cast led by Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren and Steve Austin, along with some special cameos. The movie was a huge commercial success and spawned 3 sequels. While The Expendables has a similar story to that of The Suicide Squad, the two movies couldn’t have more contrasting themes.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#8 Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Many who have watched The Suicide Squad find it to be a homage to Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. Both these English movies have their respective teams of misfits who have their own ways of executing deadly missions and saving the world. While Inglourious Basterds is more sincere in its approach, The Suicide Squad is a purely absurdist comedy with the unique storytelling skills of James Gunn. If you loved The Suicide Squad, you are definitely going to enjoy Inglourious Basterds, which is one of the best war comedy movies to watch.

Where to watch – Netflix

#9 Men in Black series (1997-2019)

Some might see The Suicide Squad as a parody of alien movies. The Men in Black franchise is the set of movies that started this trend. Starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith in the lead, this set of science-fiction movies entertained us for more than 2 decades and still continue to do so. The fast-paced humour is something that you observe in the Men in Black movies as well as The Suicide Squad. In many ways, these are the kind of movies you can binge-watch within a day.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#10 Deadpool series (2016, 2018)

In the Marvel vs DC competition, The Suicide Squad is DC’s answer to the highly successful Deadpool R-rated comedy movies. Lead actor Ryan Reynolds has often joked that Deadpool saved his acting career and made him an A-lister again. The Deadpool movies are louder in their humour but The Suicide Squad is sophisticated. Nevertheless, they are both hugely entertaining in their own ways.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar