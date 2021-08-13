Visakhapatnam has been quite sultry and hot these past couple of weeks. With no rains, the temperature has risen considerably and heatwave-like conditions have arisen, making it uneasy to step outside. However, the city can rejoice as the heavens are predicted to open, starting from today. A relief from the scorching heat, the temperature will see a dip as the rest of the month is likely to witness some rain in Vizag.

The temperature in Vizag today has been around 35 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity of 80 percent. An evening thunderstorm or two is expected otherwise it is predicted to be partly cloudy. The whole of this week has seen temperatures between 31 to 36 degrees Celsius.

However, post this week, the city of Vizag is predicted to have some cool weather with rains, cloudy skies and low temperatures. It has been predicted that a low-pressure area will be formed over the Bay of Bengal on 15 August 2021. Heavy rainfall is expected in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Godavari, and Krishna Districts. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Guntur and Prakasam, and light to moderate rainfall, in Rayalaseema and Nellore.

Heavy showers expected in narava, Duvvada, Kurmanapalem, Steel plant, Aganampudi & parts of #Gajuwaka now 😍👌 pic.twitter.com/JXtDTBdSnr — VIZAG Weatherman⚡ (@VizagWeather247) August 13, 2021

The Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam has released a weather warning for fishermen of Andhra Pradesh which will be valid for the next five days. The centre has issued a warning from 15th to 17th August against squally weather winds gusting up to 60 kmph along the Andhra Pradesh Coast. Fishermen are not advised to venture into this coastline these days.