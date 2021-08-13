While the number of Covid-19 cases continues to decline in the city, many patients are suffering from post-Covid complications. Symptoms, such as heavy hairfall, fatigue, muscle pains, breathlessness, depression, nausea and prolonged diarrhoea, are being witnessed in many people once they have recovered from Covid-19. To address this, three post-Covid clinics are going to open in Vizag on Saturday, 14 August 2021. These clinics will specifically attend to patients facing post-Covid complications.

These three post-Covid clinics will be set up at King George Hospital (KGH), Government TB and Chest Hospital, and Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Vizag.

According to Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal, Dr. PV Sudhakar, these clinics will run from Monday to Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM. The patients can get free consultation at these clinics and will also be prescribed medicines. Each of these clinics will have a physician and a support staff consisting of PG students. Depending on the patients’ symptoms, other departments from the hospitals might be roped in for a consultation.

A medical officer will act as the in-charge at each of these post-Covid clinics in Vizag. At the KGH clinic, Dr. R Jagannadham has been assigned as the in-charge. Dr. K Rajinikanth and Dr. Vijay Kumar will be the medical officers at TB and Chest Hospital, and VIMS respectively.

As of Friday, 13 August 2021, there are 1,425 active cases of Covid-19 in Visakhapatnam while 1,51,655 patients have recovered from Covid-19. In the past few weeks, many cases of patients facing complications post-Covid recovery have been witnessed. Hence, the decision to open these post-Covid clinics in Visakhapatnam has been taken.