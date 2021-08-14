In a two-wheeler theft case, the Visakhapatnam City police arrested three persons, including two juveniles. On Friday, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha IPS, held a press meet revealing the details on a series of bike thefts that have taken place in the city.

One of the arrested was identified as 34-year-old M Yerri Naidu of Gantyada area in Vizianagaram District. The other two accused are juveniles and their identities have not been revealed.

The investigation was based on complaints of bike thefts from different places in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. A special team, under the leadership of Inspector, West Crimes B Ludhar Babu, conducted an investigation, in and around Visakhapatnam City and Vizianagaram, to nab the accused. Based on information received during the investigation, and the culprits’ suspicious movements, the police were able to make the arrest on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner Sinha revealed that the trio of suspects was involved in a total of 19 two-wheeler thefts in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram Districts. The police recovered 33 motorcycles (21 from Vizag and 12 from Vizianagaram), worth Rs 13.20 lakh, from the accused. The police also recovered 20 duplicate keys from them.

These thefts had occurred in December 2020 and April to August, 2021. These were at Pendurthi, Gopalapatnam, Airport area, Gajuwaka, Malkapuram, Bheemili of Visakhapatnam City. In Vizianagaram, the thefts occurred at I Town PS-VZM, Rural PS-VZM, S Kota, Jami, Gantyada, Vallampudi, and Pusapatirega.

The accused and receivers were arrested and being produced before the Hon’ble Court and 2 CCILs were taken into protection.

Recently, DCP (Crime) Visakhapatnam V Suresh Babu IPS had given a detailed report on the theft cases in the city in the months of June and July. During that briefing, he had divulged details on 3 other recent cases of two-wheeler thefts in Visakhapatnam.