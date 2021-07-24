In 15 different cases, occurring and registered over June and July, the Vizag City Police have arrested a total of 20 people charged with robbery. In a press meet, held on Friday evening, DCP (Crime) Visakhapatnam, V Suresh Babu IPS, revealed the details of these robberies. In total, police have seized 13 two-wheeler vehicles, 8 tula worth gold jewellery, and two ¼ tula silver jewellery, and a generator. Also, a crane used for some of the robberies been seized. Of the total arrested, seven culprits were sent to a juvenile home.

Two-wheeler theft

Three two-wheelers, stolen at Urvasi Cinema Hall, Indira Nagar and Kancharapalem, have been recovered. The Kancharapalem Crime Police, who investigated the case, arrested the accused, Bhimarasetti Kamalnad alias Janardhan, a resident of ASR Nagar, Burma Camp. The police had recovered the 3 two-wheelers from the accused.

Under Dwarka police jurisdiction two different robbery cases have been solved. In one of the robberies, a juvenile had stolen four two-wheelers in TPT colony, Maddilapalem, Visakhapatnam. The Dwaraka police team managed to recover all four vehicles and the arrested juvenile has been sent to a juvenile home. In another case, the Dwaraka police team managed to recover 2 stolen two-wheelers. For this, they have arrested 35-year-old Palla Rambabu, of Shivajipalem, and 27-year-old Nammi Naresh, of Yendada.

In Parawada, the local police managed to recover 4 two-wheelers. The Parawada police team has arrested four people. They are S Durga Prasad, of Anakapalli, P Raju, of Kothuru, M Srinu, of Anakapalli, P Kishore, of Lankapalem.

Gold robbery

Under Parawada Police Station, a gold snatching case was registered and solved. The police arrested 23-year-old B Vamsi, of Murali Nagar, and 35-year-old, M Prema of Cantonment, Vijayanagaram and taken them into custody. The gold chain has also been recovered.

Home burglaries

A house robbery case, registered under Malkapuram Police Station, has also been solved. The accused, 21-year-old Sunny Kumar Singh of Burma Colony and 19-year-old Ragolu Nishant of Sriharipuram, had forcibly entered a house to commit the crime. They had stolen 1 ¼ tula gold necklace, 2 ¼ tula silver kumkum bowl, and a sandalwood bowl worth Rs 32,000. The accused have been arrested and the stolen property has been recovered.

Under Anandapuram Police Station, a 45-year-old man had complained that unidentified people had broken into his house. They had stolen a 22 grams gold chain, a 25 grams necklace, 4 grams earrings, a gold ring, a mobile phone and Rs.13,000 of cash. The Anandapuram Crime Police, who investigated the case, arrested 20-year-old S Ravi, 23-year-old L Durga Rao and 28-year-old M Hari; all residents of Poorna Market.

Under Gajuwaka Police Station, two theft cases were reported. Solving these, the police have arrested 21-year-old B Naveen, of Peddagentyada, and two juveniles.

In the case of one of the robberies in Visakhapatnam, which was a house burglary, the police recovered two gold rings, a Samsung mobile, and identity cards. All worth Rs 15,500. In another theft case that had taken place at the Varun Bajaj showroom, police recovered Rs 47,283 cash.

Generator theft

Mr. Arjuna Rao, of Pinagadi, had registered a case on the theft of a generator, worth Rs 3,00,000, from a restaurant in Siripuram by unidentified persons. The III (Three) Town Police team (crime), who investigated the case, arrested 30-year-old G John, 29-year-old K Venkata Siva, 32-year-old Mohammed Babji, P Naga Suri Appa Rao and P Chinna Reddy. Along with the generator recovered, the police also seized a Bolero vehicle and crane used for crime.