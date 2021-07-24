Good news arrives early into the Tokyo Olympics as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has secured India its first medal at the 2020 event. Taking part in the 49kg category of weightlifting, she achieved second place by lifting 87kg in Snatch and 115kg in Clean & Jerk. She then went for 117kg but failed in that attempt. The gold went to China’s ZH Hou who lifted 94kg (which is an Olympic record) in Snatch and 116kg in Clean & Jerk. Nevertheless, Mirabai Chanu’s silver marks an excellent start to the 2020 Olympics for the Indian contingent.

Silver medal! 🥈 After a tough battle, Chanu Saikhom Mirabai finishes in second place in the #Weightlifting women’s -49kg and earns the first medal for India at #Tokyo2020@iwfnet @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/zLF5Et6NLC — Olympics (@Olympics) July 24, 2021

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu hails from Imphal East in Manipur. Her family identified her weightlifting talent at an early age of 12.

Mirabai Chanu has been a regular feature on the international level, participating in World Championships and Commonwealth Games. She won her first medal- a silver in 48kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She also won gold at the 2017 World Weightlifting Championship and then followed it up with a gold medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games at Australia, both in the 48kg category.

Falling short of words for this smile, happiness and pride! Congratulations @mirabai_chanu 🙌👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ES30QRy2ii — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 24, 2021

For her exemplary achievements, Chanu received India’s highest sports honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2018 and was later bestowed with the Padma Shri honour.

Congratulations started pouring in from all over the country as the news of Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal went viral on Twitter:

Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021

What a wonderful start to #Tokyo2020! Many congratulations to @mirabai_chanu for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. #Cheer4India #MirabaiChanu pic.twitter.com/N7dJncHzQE — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 24, 2021

You didn’t just lift weights and pick a medal there, champion. You lifted a nation that needed to find joy and you did it with the widest smile. Take a bow @mirabai_chanu #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) July 24, 2021

Meanwhile, on Day 1 of the games, India’s archery team didn’t have a great outing. India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu will be playing her first game on Sunday evening, at 7:10 AM.