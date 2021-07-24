Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand IAS and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner P Koteswara Rao IAS have been transferred. Dr A Mallikarjuna will be the new District Collector and K Venkata Ramana Reddy IAS will be the new VMRDA Commissioner in Vizag. The Andhra Pradesh State Government issued orders in this effect on Friday.

V Vinay Chand IAS, who was the District Collector of Visakhapatnam will replace Dr. Mallikarjuna IAS as the State CEO of Aarogyasri Trust and the current VMRDA Commissioner P Koteshwara Rao IAS has been assigned as the new District Collector of Kurnool.

About the new Visakhapatnam Collector

Dr. A Mallikarjuna IAS, who has been appointed as the new District Collector, has earlier served as the State CEO of YSR Aarogyasri Trust. He is a 2012 batch IAS officer in the Chinthakommadinne zone of Kadapa District. Graduating MBBS from the Kurnool Medical College, he served as a paramedic at a Primary Health Centre (PHC). He was selected for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2012 and completed his training as an Assistant Collector in Khammam District. Dr. Mallikarjuna served as Madanapalle Sub-Collector in Chittoor District and then, as Joint Collector of the same district and the Vice-Chancellor Vijayawada, Guntur, Tenali, Mangalagiri Urban Development Authority (VGTM-UDA). For some time, he also served as the Additional Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA). He later became the Joint Collector of East Godavari District. From there Dr. Mallikarjuna was transferred as the state CEO of the YSR Aarogyasri Trust before arriving in Visakhapatnam.

About the new VMRDA Commissioner

K Venkata Ramana Reddy IAS has been appointed as the new VMRDA Commissioner. He has been previously working as the US Collector of West Godavari. He will be the third Commissioner after the transformation from ‘VUDA’ to ‘VMRDA’.

About the outgoing Visakhapatnam Collector.

V Vinay Chand IAS arrived in Visakhapatnam on June 10, 2019. A member of the 2008 IAS batch, he has previously served in Prakasam, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts. In his tenure as the Collector of Vizag, he was instrumental in the progress of the district. He completed the Village/Ward Secretariat appointments and implemented Covid-19 control and enforcement programs on a war-footing basis. He was active in the implementation of government-sponsored assistance programs after the gas leak at LG Polymers in May last year, as well as the investigation into the accident.

About the outgoing VMRDA Commissioner

P Koteswara Rao took over as the VMRDA commissioner two years ago. He played a key role in the implementation of some of the important development projects in the city. He took the appropriate initiative to keep the flyover works at NAD X Roads active. During his tenure, he called tenders for a multi-story car parking and started renovation work of the Sea Harrier Museum and Kailasagiri. He also issued the VMRDA master plan-2041 draft statement.