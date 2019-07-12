15 stunning photos of the wildlife at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Vizag

An integral part of the city, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is a highly popular tourist destination in Vizag. From being a preferred picnic spot for the locals to thrilling the tourists with its exciting array of flora and fauna, the Vizag zoo certainly ticks all the right boxes. Spread over 625 acres, the Zoological Park accommodates a variety of animals including rare and exotic ones.

The animals thrive in an open atmosphere owing to the rich ecosystem in close proximity of Kambalakonda Reserve Forest area. For a serious wildlife enthusiast or an information-hungry student, the Vizag zoo even has a Biosphere Learning Centre, a Library and a Canteen making the whole day spent here worth it.

Geographically, the zoo is a part of the Kambalakonda Reserve Forest, though it is segregated from the main forest area by the road cutting through. The zoo is considered as one of the rare ones in India to be located amidst natural settings. While the hills act as barriers on two sides, a stream right at the centre and the blue waters of the sea forming the backdrop form spectacular sights at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park.

It has two entrance/exit gates on either side. One gate is on the National Highway towards Madhurawada while the other is near Sagar Nagar.

Here are a few stunning photos of the wildlife at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Vizag.

Photos by Bhanu Prakash and Tarun Kundalia