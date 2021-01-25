Over the past few years. we have witnessed many Indian web series emerge winners in terms of delivering engaging content to the audience. With the likes of Mirzapur, Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, and Special Ops carving a huge fan base across boundaries, the stakes surrounding any possible sequels have raised manifold. Here are sequels of 5 Indian web series we are eagerly looking forward to.

Sequels of 5 Indian web series we are eagerly looking forward to

#1 The Family Man Season 2

The first season of The Family Man made sure we leave every task aside and glue ourselves to the screens. With Manoj Bajpayee winning our hearts as Srikant Tiwari, this web seires, by Raj and DK, has left us wanting for more, especially given the cliffhanger ending of season 1. Bringing the curtains down on a long wait, The Family Man Season 2 will be premiering in February. Adding to the excitement, Southern superstar Samantha Akkineni will be seen in a key role this time around.

Streaming from: 12 February

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Special Ops 1.5 (The Himmat Story)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaykay Menon (@kaykaymenon02)

Special Ops continues to stand out as one of the most engaging web series streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this crime thriller had left us on the edge of our seats, thanks to some crisp narratives. Bringing cheers to the fans, the makers of the series recently announced that Special Ops 1.5 will soon be made available to them on the OTT platform. While it might not exactly qualify as a sequel, the series will take us back to 2001 and explore the formative years of Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon).

Streaming from: Date yet to be announced

OTT platform: Disney+Hotstar VIP

#3 Delhi Crime Season 2

The first season of Delhi Crime, based on the horrific gang rape in the national capital, had turned heads with its hard-hitting narrative. Featuring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang among others, this Richie Mehta directorial will soon be returning for its second season. This Netflix original even won International Emmy in the ‘Best Drama’ category.

Streaming from: Date yet to be announced

OTT platform: Netflix

#4 Made in Heaven Season 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Made In Heaven had won hearts in 2019. Based on modern day relationships, the show was hailed for the realistic portrayal, with a few even calling it the best Indian web series. While the second season of the show was postponed due to the pandemic, expect Amazon to announce its arrival anytime soon.

Streaming from: Date yet to be announced

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Asur Season 2

A unique crime thriller that questions the mysticism of religion, Asur is a story of two forensic experts. It is a psychological thriller that chases a brutal serial killer set in the backdrop of Varanasi. The series has been applauded for a refreshing storyline and the ability of its makers to keep the audience glued to their seats.

Streaming from: Date yet to be announced

OTT platform: Voot