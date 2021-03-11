Movies and series take us to a world of fiction giving us a break from reality. It is safe to say that Indian entertainment is upping its game with respect to content with every passing day. On that note, here are 6 new movies and series releasing on Disney+Hotstar, Aha, and other OTT platforms this March.

6 Indian movies and series to release on Hotstar, Aha, & other OTT platforms in March

#1 Ok Computer

With an incredible cast including Radhika Apte, Vijay Verma, and Jackie Shroff, Ok Computer is a Sci-Fi murder mystery. The story revolves around a crime committed by a self-driven car and its course of the investigation.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

When to watch: 26 March

#2 Silence

This Zee5 original movie is yet another murder mystery with Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai in the lead roles. The plot is based on the mysterious disappearance of a woman. The cast also includes Emmy nominated Arjun Mathur.

Where to watch: Zee5

When to watch: 26 March

#3 7 Kadam

7 Kadam is a story set in Kolkata. Based on the lives of a father-son duo and their passion for football, the web series is scheduled to be released on 24 March. With Amit Sadh and Ronit Roy in the lead, 7 Kadam is expected to be a heartwarming series.

Where to watch: Eros Now

When to watch: 24 March

#4 Naandhi

Deemed to be one of Allari Naresh’s best performances so far, Naandhi sure delivers an amazing show. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, Naandhi revolves around a prisoner’s life as he awaits judgment on a trial against him for murder.

Where to watch: Aha

When to watch: 12 March

#5 Teddy

One of the most awaited movies releasing in march would be Teddy. With Arya in the lead, Teddy is an interesting action-fantasy movie. Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, the movie has a teddy bear playing a prominent role.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

When to watch: 12 March

#7 The Wife

Starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Datta, The Wife is a film from the horror genre. Produced by Zee Studios, the plot of the movie is based on a couple who is haunted by a spirit at their new home.

Where to watch: Zee5

When to watch: 19 March