In this era of social media, anti-vaccination messages seem to have derived wings. WhatsApp messages or Facebook/Twitter timelines are filled with rumours and unscientific views. In the latest, a video claiming that those with food allergies cannot be vaccinated, has gone viral on social media. Addressing the viewers, the individual, who claimed to be a doctor from Rajahmundry, listed out the alleged contraindications. To bust the myths and put a check on the misinformation surrounding the Covid vaccine, we got in touch with Visakhapatnam Special Covid Officer and AMC Principal, Dr PV Sudhakar.

The video suggested that a person allergic to certain kinds of food and medicine cannot be administered the coronavirus vaccine shot. Responding to the statement, Dr Sudhakar said, “This is where the doctor lacked adequate knowledge. There are only three contraindications when it comes to the Covid vaccine. If someone is allergic to a vaccination that was done earlier, he should not take the vaccine. But those with food allergies can take the jab without any fear.”

When asked about the other contraindications, the AMC Principal informed that children below 18 years, pregnant, and lactating women are not allowed to be given the Covid vaccination as it is not approved in our country. Adding that in other countries, requisite studies were carried out to state that it’s completely safe to administer the vaccine to the aforementioned groups, he reminded us that we as citizens of India should follow the norms of our nation.

The three-minute-long video further claimed that an individual infected by the coronavirus can be vaccinated after a month. Clarifying the declaration, the Visakhapatnam Special Covid Officer remarked that the antibodies developed by the coronavirus patient are proven to remain active for 90 days after he/she is cured of the illness. Only after 3 months, these individuals can get vaccinated for extended protection. “Unlike it was mentioned in the viral clipping, people with coagulation disorders do not require special supervision during the vaccination process. They can always take the shot,” he added.

Noting that it is the responsibility of every educated individual to ring the bell and bust the myths surrounding the Covid vaccine, he shared that he has written to the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) Registrar notifying the viral video. Dr Sudhakar said that the public should step up and be the whistle-blowers in such instances so that more people do not fall prey to this kind of falsified information.