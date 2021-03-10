Naandhi, which hit the screens in February this year, packed quite a punch. Featuring ‘Allari’ Naresh, Priyadarshi, and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in key roles, the Vijay Kanakamedala directorial managed to impress the audience and rake in decent collections at the box office. Naandhi also brought much-needed success for Naresh, who until the film’s release, had witnessed a string of failures. Nearing the end of its theatrical run, Naandhi is now all set to make its way to Aha and the OTT platform has recently confirmed the release date as well.

Taking to its social media handles, Aha announced that Naandhi will be premiering on its platform on 12 March. Revealing the release date of Naandhi, the OTT platform shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ahavideoIN (@ahavideoin)

Produced by Satish Vegesna, Naandhi is the story of an innocent man who spends years in prison awaiting his trial. The protagonist’s life before imprisonment, how he is set up for the crime, and his fight for justice form the crux of the story. The film has not only been hailed for its storyline but also for the riveting performance by ‘Allari’ Naresh.

In the post-lockdown phase, Naandhi came as a boost to filmmakers who were skeptical of theatrical releases until a few months ago. The film though joined the likes ok Krack, Uppena, and Master to hit the bullseye and give the film fraternity an assurance that good content can be sold handsomely even in these challenging times.

Naandhi OTT Release Details

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date: 12 March

Watch Naandi trailer here: