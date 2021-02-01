The likes of Mail, Super Over, and The Great Indian Kitchen kept us busy in January. February is already here and by the looks of it, the OTT calendar seems pretty exciting this month as well. Here are 7 Indian movies and web series we are looking forward to on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and other OTT platforms this February.

#1 Lahore Confidential

Starring Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh, Karishma Tanna, and Khalid Siddiqui, Lahore Confidential is touted to be a gripping spy thriller. Directed by Kunal Kohli, this Zee5 original film revolves around a RAW agent Ananya crossing paths with a charming ISI agent.

Release Date: 4 February

Where to watch: Zee5

#2 Krack

Among the biggest hits of Ravi Teja’s career, Krack is all set to the OTT tide by storm later this week. Set to premiere on Aha on Friday, this Gopichand Malineni directorial stars Ravi Teja in the role of a no-nonsense cop. With the film sweeping the audience off its feet in the theatres, its OTT release is among the most-awaited ones this month.

Release Date: 5 February

Where to watch: Aha

#3 Live Telecast

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Live Telecast is an eagerly awaited Indian web series lined up for a release this month. Starring Kajal Aggarwal, this horror-thriller series also has Vaibhav and Anandhi playing key roles. The series will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and if the teaser is anything to go by, the audience is surely in for a spooky ride.

Release Date: 12 February

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#4 The Family Man Season 2

Arguably the most highly anticipated release this month, The Family Man Season 2 is set to keep us hooked from 12 February. Expect Srikanth Tiwari and the team to take the viewers on yet another thrilling ride this season. Adding to the excitement, Southern star Samantha Akkineni will also be seen making her debut in a web series.

Release Date: 12 February

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Pitta Kathalu

The first Telugu original by Netflix, Pitta Kathalu is an anthology film by four directors. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy, and Tharun Bhascker, the film features Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, Shruti Haasan, Jagapati Babu, Eesha Rebba, Ashwin Kakamanu, and Sanjith Hegde, among others.

Release Date: 19 February

Where to watch: Netflix

#6 1962: The War in The Hills

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and starring Abhay Deol in the lead role, 1962: The War in The Hills is an upcoming war drama. Inspired by true events, from November 1962, the series is said to be bringing forth an untold story of bravery and courage.

Release Date: 26 February

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#7 The Girl on The Train

Featuring Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari & Kirti Kulhari, The Girl On The Train is an upcoming thriller on Netflix. Created by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film promises to be an edge of the seat affair, and if the teaser is anything to by, the expectations tend to a notch higher. Catch this on the OTT giant from 26 February.

Release Date: 26 February

Where to watch: Netflix