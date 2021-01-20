The latest season of Indian Idol, one of the most popular reality shows in India, has been garnering a positive response among viewers across the country. The grand premiere was launched in December 2020 with 15 contestants vying for the prestigious title. With new and versatile themes, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to amp up the entertainment quotient. Last week too, the stage was lit up with the presence of legendary singers – Amit Kumar and Bappi Lahiri. While the show witnessed two evictions until now, let us look back at the contestants who were eliminated from Indian Idol 12, as we are set to usher in yet another weekend of soulful performances.

List of contestants eliminated from Indian Idol 12 so far:

# 1 Saahil Solanki

The first and the most-unexpected elimination of this season was the eviction of Saahil on 3 January. Before entering Indian Idol 12, the singer had previously taken part in other shows including Voice India and Saregamapa. Specialised in singing Punjabi tracks, Saahil will be best remembered for his rendition to Sukhwinder Singh’s ‘Slow Motion Angreza’ at Indian Idol.

#2 Samyak Prasanna

Last week saw the elimination of the youngest male contestant of Indian Idol 12, Samyak. Besides singing, the sixteen-year-old lad holds a black-belt in Taekwondo. Despite flooring the special guest, Udit Narayan, with his performance to the latter’s ‘Gazab ka hai din’, during the ‘Family Special’ episode, he failed to impress the judges. Considering the scores from the panel and the votes from the viewers, Samyak was asked to leave the show last Sunday.