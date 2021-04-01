Among the most successful Telugu films that released in theatres in recent times, Uppena took the box office by storm. Hitting the screens on 12 February, this Buchi Babu Sana directorial succeeded in impressing the audience and ended up handing over memorable debuts to its lead pair, Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. While Uppena extended its dream run in theatres for quite a few weeks, speculations surrounding its OTT release date have been rife.

Ending the suspense, OTT giant Netflix has confirmed the release date of Uppena on its platform. Taking to social media on Thursday, Netflix, as part of its monthly tradition, put out the list of releases in April. The list mentions that Uppena will be releasing on Netflix on 14 April.

Apart from featuring impressive performances by Vaishnav Tej and Krithy Shetty, Uppena also drew strength from a might act by Vijay Sethupathi, who wooed the audience as the film’s antagonist. The film’s music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has also been a huge hit, with the recently released video songs even clocking several millions of views.

Produced by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, under the banners of respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, Uppena is estimated to have grossed a handsome sum at the cash registers. Helmed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the film revolves around the lead pair facing the challenges thrown by casteism and other prejudices in society.