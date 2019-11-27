India vs West Indies 2019: Cricket fever set to return to Vizag

Cricket fervour will soon return to Vizag when India take on West Indies in an ODI. Scheduled to be played on 18 December, the encounter will be marking the second match of the three-match ODI series when the Carribean side tours India in the next month.

The tour will be flagged off on 6 December with the first T20I in Hyderabad. While the second 20-over game will take place on 8 December in Thiruvananthapuram, the final T20I will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 11 December. After the completion of the T20 series, India and West Indies will proceed to Chennai to lock horns in the 50-over format. The first ODI will be played in Chennai on 15 December before Visakhapatnam plays host to the subsequent game on the 18th. The Barbati Stadium in Cuttack will be hosting the final game of the series on 22 December.

In October, the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam played host to a Test match between South Africa and India. The contest saw Virat Kohli and Co thrash the Proteas by an innings and 203 runs to register an emphatic win. The red-ball contest was lit up by Rohit Sharma’s twin centuries, much to the delight of the local fans.

India and West Indies last crossed swords in Vizag during the bilateral ODI series in October 2018. A high-scoring affair that saw Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope thoroughly entertain the near-packed stadium, the game went down to the wire and ended in a tie.

India squad for ODIs against West Indies:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar