India’s star batsman Rohit Sharma has scripted history in the ongoing first Test match against South Africa in Vizag. Smashing centuries in both innings of the Test, Sharma has become the first batsman to score two hundreds on debut as an opener. The exceptional player now also stands as the first Indian Test opener in 41 years to slam two hundreds in a game.

Rohit Sharma achieved the feet on Saturday when he brought up a century in India’s second innings. The stylish right-handed batsman milked Vernon Philander for a single in the 53rd over to notch up his fifth Test century and draw rapturous applause from the crowd. Rohit Sharma’s classy knock was studded by 9 boundaries and 4 sixes at the stroke of the landmark.

The man from Mumbai has now joined an elite list of Indian cricketers (Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane) who have scored hundreds in each innings of a Test. Among other records scaled in the innings, Sharma also became the Indian batsman to register the most number of sixes for India in a Test match.

After surpassing his century, the hitman motored along in top gear, striking three consecutive sixes in an over of Dane Piedt. The rampage though was cut short by Keshav Maharaj who outfoxed Rohit Sharma on 127 (10 fours and 7 sixes). The astonishing display fetched a standing ovation from the crowd as he walked off to the pavilion.

Earlier in the game, the 32-year-old had compiled a stunning 176 on Day 1 to put India in the driver’s seat in Vizag.