The Indian Institute to Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam was chosen for the Public Relations Society of India Award for its Innovative Book featuring Women Entrepreneurs. IIMV representative MS Subrahmanyam received the Award at the festival conducted in Delhi, on Saturday, 25 November 2023.

The book comprises the stories of 20 women entrepreneurs whose startups were incubated in IIMV Field, the incubation and startup hub of the institution. IIM Visakhapatnam Director, M Chandrasekhar, on receiving the award, emphasized empowering women, nurturing their passion, and guiding them to build dream startups. The book narrates the story of how IIMV Field has powered these women to start their ventures.

IIMV field provides funding for prototyping, access to these incubation facilities, mentoring, knowledge resources and other support to these women. The Award given by the PRSI is a great recognition of the efforts of the incubation centre, fueling the passion and drive for growth.

Visakhapatnam-based creative agency, Ideafirst, worked together with IIM Visakhapatnam to put the book together. Since its inception, IIMV Field has incubated and supported over 90 women-led startups.

