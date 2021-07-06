The entire Indian Institute of Management group has stood out among various management institutions in the country. Be it in the ranking, or the government-backed infrastructure facilities, the IIMs have created a brand for themselves. With the plunge in the employment sector, and the need to upskill, these premier institutions of learning have further gained importance. As IIM Visakhapatnam welcomes its seventh batch of 197 students, here are the lesser-known facts of this institute that have kept it so dear to students, working or non-working professionals, entrepreneurs, and organizations.

Here are the 4 lesser-known facts about IIM Visakhapatnam

#1 IIM Vizag has emerged as one of the start-up hubs of the country. With internationally acclaimed facilities, and nurturing, this institute has given a platform for various start-ups. A few of the popularly known ones include Healthy Home, Satvva, Prakriti, and What Stock.

#2 An important part of the academic journey is to get successfully placed in well-established organizations. IIM Vizag receives mentorship from IIM Bangalore by having the students prepared by their counterparts. IIM Bangalore students prepare, train, and advice IIM Vizag students for placements.

#3 Good news for all the non-engineering background graduates. If your educational background was pulling you back from applying to this apex management institute, you can forego this assumption. IIM Vizag’s 2021 batch constitutes 67% from the non-engineering background. This is one of the most interesting facts from the 2021 batch of IIM Visakhapatnam.

#4 It is often presumed that only a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGP) course is offered at IIM Vizag. Here are the other courses available:

Post Graduate Program for Experienced Professionals (PGPEx)

Post Graduate Program in Digital Governance and Management (PGP-DGM)

Post Graduate Certificate Program in Business Management for Experienced Professional (PGCEP)

Ph.D. Programs

IIM Vizag Information Desk:

The IIM Vizag 2021 batch consists of 197 students from diverse backgrounds. The student category includes working, non-working, having diverse educational backgrounds, and from different parts of the country. At the crux of it, IIM Vizag has incorporated 44 more students compared to the 2020 intake of 153 students.