Choosing a college is not an easy task and making a correct decision considering all the details is all the more tougher. And when it comes to an IIM, it only requires you to take better and prudent calculated decisions. The IIM brand has carried significance as the apex B-school in the country for various reasons. From the competition to reserve a spot, to the return on investment, the IIMs have been an attraction for all the undergraduates. That is what drives a student in Visakhapatnam towards IIM Vizag, the most prestigious management institute in the city.

The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam is also known as IIM Vizag and is a third-generation IIM. It was established in the year 2015 and witnessed its first batch of students graduate in the year 2017. This baby IIM gets its mentorship from the IIM Bangalore, which means that curriculum and teaching pedagogy in IIM Vizag is the same as IIM Bangalore.

Courses offered

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGP) Flagship course

Post Graduate Program for Experienced Professionals (PGPEx)

Post Graduate Program in Digital Governance and Management (PGP-DGM)

Post Graduate Certificate Program in Business Management for Experienced Professional (PGCEP)

Ph.D. Programs

Eligibility

For the PGP course, a minimum of 55% aggregate in class 12th marks in a recognized board is mandatory.

Admission process

Every student looking for admission at IIM Visakhapatnam needs to undergo this process. The admission process happens in three phases. The first phase requires the candidate to appear for the CAT exam and qualify for the sectional and aggregate cut-off in the exam. You can also enroll yourself at the IIM Vizag with GMAT, GRE, GATE scores.

The second phase involves group discussions, personal interviews, and written ability tests.

The phase three selection is done on the basis of a cumulative response to various parameters. The parameters include a class 10th, 12th, and graduation score, work experience, and work profile.

Facilities

Smart classes, microphones, auditoriums. The permanent building at IIM Visakhapatnam is said to have world-class facilities. A separate hostel for boys and girls with AC refrigerator and WIFI. State-of-the-art indoor games centres and dining rooms are also there.

PGP fees

IIM Vizag charges the least compared to the other IIMs in India. It charges around Rs 13 lakhs in total for the course.

Events and Fests

IIM Visakhapatnam conducts an annual fest called Exordia which witnesses the participation of students from other IIMs and non-IIM students. This event incorporates business plan discussions, marketing strategies, and incubation of ideas. This fest also experiences live performances of music and dance for the entertainment of the audience.

International Immersion Program

As the name suggests, enrollment into a foreign university is allowed for one semester during the course. This program will open doors to international exposure, better connections, and a new learning process. All the additional fee has to be borne by the student.

Location

Currently, the classes are held from the Andhra University campus. A permanent campus has been promised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The State has allotted 241.50 acres of land for this purpose.