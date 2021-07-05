As the week passes by, newer content comes live on OTT platforms. Viewers eagerly wait for either new movies, web series, or a new season. That being said, a lot of streaming media release every week on substantially different OTT platforms. That’s why we amalgamate the list of new releases every week. In the first week of July, Haseen Dilruba was one of the major releases. The desi pulp fiction romance surprised everyone with its striking storyline and engrossing performances by Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, and Harshvardhan Rane. Let’s take a look at all the new releases streaming this week of July on the OTT platforms.

List of new releases streaming this week of July on the OTT platforms:

#1 Sara’s

Another Malayalam gem that released this week was Jude Anthany Joseph’s romantic drama Sara’s. The movie is a breath of fresh air, it gives a voice to all the women who don’t feel maternal, which is completely normal. The movie revolves around Sara Vincent, played by Anna Ben, a girl with dreams to become a filmmaker. She marries her love of life, what follows after is a procession of societal pressure. The movie has been released directly on OTT platforms.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming Date: 5 July 2021

#2 Velukkakka Oppu Ka

Velukkakka Oppu Ka is a 2020 Malayalam movie, that intends to preach the lesson on the relationship with age-old parents. The movie has been directed by Ashok R Klatha and stars Indrans in the leading role of 78 years old. Velukkakka is a social commentary drama that showcases how children leave their parents at their old ages all by themselves.

Where To Watch: Book My Show Stream

Streaming Date: 6 July 2020

#3 Monsters At Work

For all the fans of Monsters, Inc. comes the television series Monsters at work. The Pixar animated series will release two episodes on the day of the premiere, the rest will be released on a weekly basis. The series will follow the story after the events of Monsters, Inc. The series is said to be the first long-time television series by Pixar after Buzz Lightyear of Star Command. Episodes of the series will have an average run time of 22 minutes.

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Streaming Date: 7 July 2020

#4 Loki – Episode 5

Marvel’s Loki can be defined as a flabbergasting surprise. In the previous episodes, fans got to witness a manifold of development in the storyline of Loki and how it will affect the upcoming future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The mid-credit scene in the 4th episode was a mind-blower. Episode 5 will be the second last episode for the Loki series.

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Streaming Date: 7 July 2020

#5 How I Became A Superhero

How I Became A Superhero is a 2020 French sci-fi movie. A new drug is used to provide superpowers to the common humans, with a motive to make them superheroes. The story is set in Paris and is directed by Douglas Attal. The high-intensity action movie follows quite a similar theme to that of The Boys.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Streaming Date: 9 July 2020

#6 Chathur Mukham

Chathur Mukham is a 2021 Malayalam thriller directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. The movie was selected for the 25th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea. Originally released on 8 April 2021 the movie stars Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne, and Alencier Ley Lopez in the lead roles.

Where To Watch: Zee5

Streaming Date: 9 July 2021

#7 State Of Siege: Temple Attack

The State Of Siege is an upcoming Hindi movie, a follow-up to the miniseries State Of Siege: 26/11. The movie will mark the debut of Akshaye Khanna in the OTT space. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the movie is set around the 2002 terrorist attacks on Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. The movie will be based on the bravery of the NSG commando.

Where To Watch: Zee5

Streaming Date: 9 July 2021

#8 Collar Bomb

Collar Bomb is an upcoming cop-thriller movie. The movie stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead role. The movie has been released directly on the OTT platform.

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Streaming Date: 9 July 2020

#9 Fear Street Part 2: 1978

The second part of the slasher horror Fear Street will premiere this week. The movie will continue with the witch’s story from the first part. The story will continue to unveil what went on the Shady side.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Streaming Date: 9 July 2020

#10 The Water Man

The movie portrays a loving relationship between a son and his mother. With a hope to save his ill mother, the boy ventures to find a mythical figure that has the powers to grant immortality. The 2020 movie is directed by David Oyelowo and stars Rosario Dawson and Lonnie Chavis in the lead.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Streaming Date: 9 July 2020

#11 How To Become A Tyrant

How to become a Tyrant is an upcoming docu-series on the various tyrants that shocked the world. The show features leaders that rose to power in history. The documentary has been narrated by Peter Dinklage.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Streaming Date: 9 July 2021

#13 Dora and The Lost City Of Gold

The list of new OTT releases streaming this week is incomplete without this one. re-imagination of the childhood cartoon Dora the Explorer, Dora and The Lost City Of Gold is a 2019 family comedy. The movie has been directed by James Bobin and stars Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, with Danny Trejo as the voice of Boots.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Streaming Date: 11 July 2021