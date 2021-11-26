As part of their Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) activity, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) has collaborated with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the redevelopment of the Vizag zoo. IOCL will be contributing to a tune of Rs. 1.88 crore towards the redevelopment works.

The IGZP – IOCL collaboration meeting was held on 25 November, 2021, at the Bioscope venue in Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, in Vizag. The official document was handed over to IGZP Curator, Dr. Nandini Salarai IFS, from the Executive Director (SERPL, IOCL), Sanjay Kumar V.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar, said that he was very glad that IOCL is associated with the third largest zoo in India. Expressing his views on the collaboration he added, “as the IOCL Mascot is the rhinoceros, this collaboration with the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam gives us immense pleasure and makes us happy to contribute towards the rhinoceros night house enclosure development.”

Dr. Nandini, representing the Zoological Park, said that IGZP is looking forward to working with IOCL to develop the Vizag Zoo. She added that these redevelopment works will cover the aspects of animal welfare, visitor amenities, conservation education & outreach activities; such as a night house for the Himalayan Black Bear, an additional night house to the Striped Hyena and Rhinoceros, sitting benches, landscaping, public toilets, the bioscope up-gradation, installation of dustbins, etc.,

Two months ago, in their bid to turn Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Vizag into a world-class zoo, the authorities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an Italian zoo. Parco Natura Viva is a safari and zoo park in Northern Italy. The MoU was signed virtually by both parties due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The event took place on Saturday, as part of the XI National Science Congress of Parks, Italy.