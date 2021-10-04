In their bid to turn Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Vizag into a world-class zoo, the authorities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an Italian zoo. Parco Natura Viva is a safari and zoo park in Northern Italy. The MoU was signed virtually by both parties due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The event took place on Saturday, as part of the XI National Science Congress of Parks, Italy.

The objective of this partnership between Vizag Zoo and Parco Natura Viva is to collaborate for best practices in zoo maintenance and to engage knowledge exchange in fields like conservation, zoo design and planning, conservation breeding and research, animal exchange programmes, etc. This MoU is part of an initiative by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), New Delhi, to develop world-class standards in Indian zoos. In this initiative, CZA had selected 15 zoos from all parts of India which were to collaborate with zoos from other countries.

Talking about this partnership with the Italian zoo, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park Curator Dr. Nandini Salaria IFS shared, “It is an honour for Vizag Zoo to get this recognition from the Central Zoo Authority and to be associated with Parco Natura Viva which is doing great work in the field of conservation in Italy. This MoU will give us an opportunity to do information exchange and learn new concepts which will help in developing Vizag Zoo as per international standards.” Additionally, Dr. Salaria also talked about Covid-19: Impact and Management Interventions at the zoo in Visakhapatnam.

Vizag Zoo has been making efforts to attract more visitors and become the best zoo in India. Back in May 2021, the State Government had approved some major upgrades at the zoo, in order to make it a world-class facility.