Train To Busan sure bowled it out of the park with its zombie horror genre globally. When one thinks of South Korean horror movies, it is generally the first one suggested. If you have enjoyed it too, South Korea has produced a trove of horror-thriller movies you could watch. Not just in the movies, but they also made their zombie genre a global addiction with their recent series, All of Us are Dead. For all you South Korean horror fans, we have selected a list of 5 dark thrillers for you to watch this week on Netflix. Brace yourselves it is going to get scary.

Here is a list of 5 Korean Horror movies on Netflix you must watch if you liked Train to Busan.

#1 Alive

Yet another zombie-based movie to carry the Train to Busan vibe, Alive is about a gamer who is separated from his family when a zombie outbreak hits Seoul, South Korea. The boy is left with a cup of ramen, a bottle of water and his wits to survive. He then meets a fellow survivor, and both of them end up in the wrong neighbour’s house. A neighbour who would rather eat you up than help you survive. Watch how the duo escape zombies and if at all they make it put alive.

#2 The Call

A mainstream horror movie, The Call tells the story of a 28-year-old girl who visits her grandmother in a deserted place. The girl misplaced her phone and loses all forms of contact with the outside world. She finds a strange old cordless phone in her childhood home, through which she will start communicating with another woman who lived in the same house in 1999. She tries to save that woman from a serial killer. Directed by Lee Chung-hyeon, the cast includes Park Shin-hye, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee El and others in prominent roles.

#3 Svaha: The Sixth Finger

This South Korean horror movie dives deep into the genre of cults. Directed by Chae-hyŏn Chang, the movie follows a pastor who exposes religious groups that sometimes do more harm than good. Pastor Park investigates the mysterious and newly formed Deer Mount cult, while a police captain discovers that his murder suspect may belong to that same cult. The cast of the movie includes Lee Jae-in, and Lee Jung-jae in lead roles.

#4 The 8th Night

With prayer beads in one hand and an axe in the other, a monk hunts down a millennia-old spirit that’s possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth. Directed by Kim Tae-hyoung this 2021 movie’s cast includes Nam Da- reum, Kim Yoo-jung, Anupam Tripathi and others in prominent roles. #5 The Host This Korean movie tells the story of how a snack-bar owner races to save the life of his daughter who is abducted by a monster creature. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the cast of the movie includes Song Kang-ho, Park Hae-il, Byun Hee-bong and others in prominent roles.

