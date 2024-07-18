A woman in Visakhapatnam caught her husband red-handed with another woman. She exposed his infidelity, holding him accountable for his betrayal. She recounted how he had professed his love and married her, only to later neglect her for another woman. Determined to confront him, she took her family along and caught him with the other woman. She claimed that her husband, Vivek, had abandoned her in favor of this new relationship.

Vivek reportedly fell in love with the other woman after meeting her at a spa where she worked. He showered her with expensive gifts and took her to beaches, parks, and hotels around the city. Vivek explained that he had fought with his wife and applied for divorce, intending to marry his lover.

The wife revealed that the affair had been ongoing for two years. She had known about it but hoped he would change. She even reached out to the other woman, asking her to end the relationship, but her pleas were ignored.

Earlier, in May, a similar incident occurred when former Miss Vizag, Nakshatra, caught her husband red-handed with another woman in Visakhapatnam. The former Miss Vizag claimed that Teja had married this other woman without first divorcing her.

Nakshatra and Teja met and fell in love during a film shoot in 2013, eventually marrying in 2017. The couple has one child. Nakshatra stated that Teja, who works at the Naval Dockyard, has been suspended from his job. She also alleged that Teja had been harassing her for some time and is now seeking justice. Teja, however, denied all the allegations made by Nakshatra.

