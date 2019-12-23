In yet another horrific road accident in Visakhapatnam district, four people from Butchayyapeta Mandal, riding on a bike, were hit by a tractor. The incident took place on the National Highway near Kasimkota on Monday, 23 December, claiming three lives and leaving another person severely injured.

The deceased were identified as Nageswarao, Satish and Apparao. As stated by the officials, the injured person, identified as Devullu, was rushed to the NTR hospital in Anakapalli where he is seeking medical attention. This accident has been registered by the police and interrogation is currently underway to gain further insights.

Similarly, in October this year, a fatal road accident was witnessed on the National Highway near Paravada, Visakhapatnam when a mini container van had rammed into a car, killing one person and causing severe injuries to three others.

According to a report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. 311 people were killed in road accidents in Visakhapatnam in 2018, resulting in a slight decrease from 343 deaths in 2017. This decrease helped the city in bettering its ranking from 18 in 2017 to 23 in 2018, in terms of the number of road accident fatalities. However, the number of persons injured rose from 1,294 to 1,838 in one year’s time.

