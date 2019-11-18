Road accidents in 2018: Vizag ranks 18th among cities with million plus population

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways released a report on ‘Road Accidents in India – 2018’. According to the report, Vizag witnessed an alarming rise in road accidents from 1,667 in 2017 to 1,838 accidents in 2018. The increase in the number of road accidents has seen Visakhapatnam move to the 18th spot on the list of total accidents caused in cities having a population of over 10 lakhs in 2018.

The report also stated that 311 people were killed in road accidents in Vizag in 2018, recording a slight decrease from 343 deaths in 2017. This decrease helped the city in bettering its ranking from 18 in 2017 to 23 in 2018, in terms of the number of road accident fatalities. However, the number of persons injured rose from 1,294 to 1,838 in one year’s time.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada ranked 19th with 1,657 road mishaps in 2018. The number of fatalities in road accidents dropped from 359 to 349 in Vijayawada, moving the city to 16th spot. As per the report, 1,482 people were injured in Vijayawada during road accidents in the previous year.

Among the cities having a population of over a million, Delhi, with 1,690 losing their lives in road accidents, topped the list with the highest number of road fatalities in the specified year while Chennai stood second with 1,290 deaths. The subsequent spots accounted for Kanpur (698), Jaipur (692), and Bengaluru (686) respectively.