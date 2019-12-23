Air connectivity from Vizag has received a boost as new flights have been launched by Indigo on the Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad route. In times when there exists a significant crunch over time slots at the Visakhapatnam airport, these new flights act as a relief to the air travellers in and to Visakhapatnam. The new flights were flagged off on Monday morning and can now be availed by the public.

O. Naresh Kumar, Vice-President of Andhra Pradesh Air Travel Association (APATA) made the announcement and stated that these new Indigo flights take the total number of flights to/from Vizag to 78.

The Indigo flight from Chennai (6E 7281) will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5.50 am while the flight to Hyderabad (6E 7282) will depart from the city at 6.10 am. Later in the day, the flight from Hyderabad (6E 7283) will arrive at 9.55 am in Visakhapatnam while the flight to Chennai (6E 7284) will take off at 10.55 am from Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, the time slots for the new flights were approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) but rejected by the Navy, which operates the Visakhapatnam airport. But then, due to the efforts of Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and APATA officials Mr. Kumar, D.S. Varma, and Dr. K. Kumar Raju, the timings for the flights were revised by Indigo.

The flight from Chennai was earlier scheduled to arrive at 6.25 am while the flight from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad was planned to leave the city at 6.45 am. Similarly, the incoming flight from Hyderabad was supposed to land at 10.40 am and the flight from Visakhapatnam to Chennai was scheduled to depart at 11.10 am.

