Netflix is one of the most popular OTT platforms out there. The array of series and movies from different languages, and genres, makes it a reliable source of entertainment. Netflix’s original series are known for their solid and compelling storyline. Now that a new week is here, Netflix has some promising content up their sleeve. From Arabic to English, the Netflix web series releasing this week of February seem to be worth the anticipation.

Here are 6 Netflix web series releasing this week of February

The Exchange

Set in 1980s Kuwait, Farida and Munira, are two women who decide to disrupt the corruption among men during the stock exchange. The Arabic drama series is directed by Karim Elshenawy and stars Rawan Mahdi and Mona Hussain in prominent roles.

Release date: 8 January 2023

Bill Russell: Legend

The sports biopic features interviews and personal stories, from the life of NBA legend, Bill Russell. The documentary series stars Bill Russell, Barack Obama, Wilt Chamberlain, and others.

Release date: 8 January 2023

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

Two kids accidentally hitch a ride to outer space and crash their father’s mission. They realise that his job is far more interesting than they could ever imagine. The animated series stars Kari Wahlgren, Laz Alonso, Jim Rash, and others as voice actors. The series is created by Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin.

Release date: 9 January 2023

You

Serial killer and stalker, Joe Goldberg, hides in England under the pseudonym, Jonathan Moore. He finds yet another new obsession as he roams the streets of London. The English thriller series stars Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Lukas Gage, and others. John Scott, Shamim Sharif, and Harry Jierjian directed part one of the much-anticipated series.

Release date: 9 January 2023

Love to Hate You

The series follows an attorney who hates losing to men and a celebrity who distrusts women. They soon find themselves in a situation that forces them to date each other. The Korean rom-com series stars Kim Ok-bin, Teo Yoo, Kim Ji-hoon and Go Won-hee. The series is directed by Kim Jeong-kwon.

Release date: 10 January 2023

Love is Blind: After the Altar

Single men and women participate in a social experiment where they go on blind dates and try to find love. After the Altar, is a reunion special, post-season three. The English reality show is presented by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Release date: 10 January 2023

