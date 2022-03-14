Holi is around the corner and we cannot contain our excitement. The most loved festival across the country, this Holi is going to be a big one at Vizag. After a two-year gap, the organisers are coming back with a bang to entertain you. Get ready to party hard at these Holi parties in Vizag with friends and family as they shower colours of happiness. If you have been looking for places to party, we have curated a list for you. Book your slots now, before they get sold out. Have a safe and sound Holi this 2022.

#1 Chrome Outdoors @ The Park

Vizag’s biggest Holi bash organised by Chrome Outdoors is back to celebrate Holi with you this year. The 12th season is going to be huge with 2 stages and 6 DJs with electrifying music for you to dance and enjoy. The party is being organised at The Park hotel on 18 March 2022. Don’t worry about bringing your kids along, as this Holi party will have a kid-friendly pool and organic colours to keep their skin safe. The bigger, better, and safer event being organised by Chrome Outdoors has been a big hit in the past and they are now back after two years. Book your tickets now before they are sold out.

#2 Radisson Blu

With a ravishing rain dance, a dazzling dhol, and some upbeat DJ Radisson Blu is all set to host this year’s Holi bash on 18th March from 9 AM to 6 PM. Be sure to wear your best white attire and have a blast at this beachside venue. Tag along with friends for a safe Holi bash with organic colours and some scrumptious food.

#3 The Holi Beach Bash 2022

The Holi Beach Bash 2022 happening at The Shore Front Resort, Rushikonda is going to be happening with music, food, dhol, dance, and a bar. DJ IAMCHASE is all set to play some groovy music for you to dance along. Happening on 18 March 2022 from 9 AM, get ready to have a fun day at the resort with friends and family. Happening by the beach, this Holi is going to be a memorable one for you.

#4 Holify

The festival of colours happening at the MGM Grounds, Beach Road Vizag is ready to host a non-stop Holi bash with DJ Paul and Arnima. With live dhol, rain dance, organic colour stalls, and food and beverages this party is going to be a happening one. Book your tickets now and have a blast with friends and family. Happening on 18 March 2022 from 9 AM, the day-long event is open for all age groups.

#5 Na Ha Holi Celebrations

A very unconventional celebration happening in the city, the Na Ha Holi celebrations is a meet+celebration+learning experience. The two-day event will be happening at the Na Ha Natural Handmade, Plot no 116,117, SVR infr pentaseema bonangi, near Sansruthi global school. Learn how to make your own natural colours and celebrate Holi with your kids. An all-inclusive event is free for children below the age of 5 and charges ₹ 400 for children between the age group 5 to 12 and ₹900 for adults. The fun event also hosts a soap-making session and has a variety of events followed by prize distribution. Book your tickets now and have a fun learning experience with your kids this Holi.

