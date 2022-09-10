The Malayan film industry aka Mollywood is synonymous with soulful content. Known for giving the world some of the best feel-good movies, Malayalam filmmakers have also mastered the other commercial genres. Starting off with movies, the industry has also expanded its presence in the web series arena. Similar to their films, the Malayalam web series have also received high praise and top ratings from critics.

Here is the list of Malayalam web series you can watch this Sunday.

Also read: 7 movies and 2 web series releasing this weekend

Menaka

Directed by Praveen K, Menaka is a high-rated Malayalam thriller web series starring V K Sreenivas, Ashwin Kumar, Bilas Chandrahasan, and others in crucial roles. A failed writer announces on television his mission to carry out seven murders in seven days. After successfully murdering his first target, the murdered’s well-planned murders are disturbed by an able team of police officers. The show has garnered a large number of viewers and was rated 7.9/10 on IMDb.

Available on: Manorama MAX

I Promise RIA

I Promise RIA is a romantic comedy mini-series directed by I Pallassey, who also acted in the series, and Arjun Menon. The series is a perfect blend of love, friendship, family, and drama, that portrays the lives of three youngsters from their school days to college life. This series boasts an IMDb rating of 9.4/10.

Available on: YouTube

Thera Para

Created by Nikhil Prasad, Thera Para is a Malayalam comedy mini-series starring Anu K Aniyan, Sabareesh Sajjin, Binoy John, and Anand Mathews in crucial roles. The plot revolves around four roommates, 3 unemployed and 1 employed, who struggle to make ends meet. Thera Para was rated 8.9/10 on IMDb.

Available on: YouTube

+2 Class

Plus Two Class is a Malayalam school drama written and directed by Nikhil Prasad. The series stars Binoy John, Anu K Aniyan, Sabareesh Sajjan, Kiran Viyyath, and others in key roles. Watch how the lives of four energetic yet unproductive youngsters in their school-age unfold. This series was rated 8.7/10 on IMDb.

Available on: YouTube

Scoot

Yet another high-rated Malayalam mini-series, Scoot stars Arjun Ratan, Jeevan Mammen, Kiran Viyyat, Lakshmi Menon, and others. This series narrates the story of two young men who work hard together and formulate a business plan. When they decide to buy a place, things take unexpected turns. Scoot boasts an IMDb rating of 8.1/10

Available on: YouTube

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining content.