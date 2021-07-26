It’s the last week of July. We have had some exciting releases so far this month and it’s about to get a whole lot better. There are some very big releases slated this week on Indian OTT platforms and some new, not-much-heard of ones as well. Either way, your weekly entertainment is in good hands, with these movies and web series that are releasing this week. And there are good chances that you might not have caught up on the releases from the recent weekend. So, sit back and enjoy the last week of July from your homes.

#1 Chhatrasal

Starting off with this period drama, which stars Jitin Gulati and Ashutosh Rana, it tells the story of the time when the King of Bundelkhand, Chhatrasal decided to defy the rule of Aurangzeb. Watch out for Ashutosh Rana’s performance as the tyrannical ruler of the Delhi Sultanate. With MX Player churning out a lot of good web series like Bhaukaal (2020) and Chakravyuh (2021), the odds are that this series will also do well with the audiences.

Where to watch – MX Player

Release date – 29 July, 2021

#2 In The Heights

Ever since the release of Hamilton last year, the craze for musicals has been out of control. In The Heights is the next musical drama to be excited about. Starring Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera, this movie focuses on a neighbourhood in New York where everyone has their own set of dreams in life. The film released in the USA last month and has been gathering praise from all corners. It is one of the new OTT releases to watch out for this week.

Where to watch – BookMyShow Stream

Release date – 29 July, 2021

#3 The Shaila(s)

She’s here on the virtual #VSFFRedCarpet and we’re ready to be invited to the next tea party she hosts. @kaneezsurka is here to grace us with her presence at the #VootSelectFilmFest #TheShailas pic.twitter.com/mEaJfJOuKX — Voot Select (@VootSelect) July 24, 2021

Depicting the struggles of finding a good maid in Mumbai, this short film is about a typical Mumbai socialite and her maid who come together to throw a grand tea party. In the process, class differences vanish and the two begin to understand the different worlds they live in. Premiering on Voot this week, this satirical drama is one of the interesting releases of the month.

Where to watch – Voot

Release date – 30 July, 2021

#4 Thittam Irandu

This movie hasn’t received its due buzz with all the huge releases this month. But Thittam Irandu, judging from its trailer, could be yet another thrilling mystery. Aishwarya Rajesh will don the role of a cop in this Tamil movie and try to unravel the mystery behind a missing case that she has a personal stake in. This thriller will premiere on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

Where to watch – SonyLIV

Release date – 30 July, 2021

#5 How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3

Netflix has been going international for a while now, bringing content in non-English languages from all parts of the world. How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) is another one of its successful non-English shows. This coming-of-age comedy is about a nerd at high school who decides to get back with his ex-girlfriend by selling drugs online. Sounds bizarre, right? Well, it is not like anything you might have watched so far. Having delivered two highly-successful seasons so far, this German show is about to have its third season released this week.

Where to watch – Netflix

Release date – 30 July, 2021

#6 City of Dreams Season 2

When the first season of City of Dreams premiered back in 2019, everyone saw it to be the next big political drama. Created by Nagesh Kukunoor, this 10-episode series started with an assassination attempt on an important politician. Then, the story spread out to reveal a major political race that is going on, with multiple candidates vying for the injured politician’s power. In the second season, viewers get to see how Priya Bapat’s Poornima deals with the immense power that has been handed to her.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar

Release date – 30 July, 2021

#7 The Last Mercenary

All those who grew up on the 90’s action flicks should know a fair bit or more about Jean-Claude Van Damme. One of the best action stars ever in Hollywood, this actor hasn’t been seen in a lot of projects off late. But with The Last Mercenary, one can hope that he will be back at his usual best. This French action-comedy stars Van Damme as a retired secret service agent who has to get back into the job when his son’s life is endangered.

Where to watch – Netflix

Release date – 30 July, 2021

#8 Mimi

On the internet, many people are happy that the comedic pairing of Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi is back. But Mimi is much more than that. It’s a beautiful story of a young girl from a rural background who decides to be a surrogate for an American couple. It’s a remake of the highly-revered Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy! To top it off, AR Rahman has lent music to this movie. Out of all the new OTT releases this week, Mimi is arguably the biggest one.

Where to watch – Netflix, JioCinema

Release date – 30 July, 2021