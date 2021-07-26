The past one and a half years of our lives have been nothing like we envisioned them to be. From sanitising our homes to wearing masks wherever we go, the world has taken a post-apocalyptic look and we have had to be very much in a survival mode. Right from a 5-year-old child to a 60-year-old person, no one has been spared from Covid-19. While most of us have lost a close one to Covid-19, there have also been many survivor stories that inspire us to keep fighting this disease. Even as the District Officials in Vizag are on the task to tackle the pandemic situation, and prepare for the third wave, people of the city are getting ready for the third wave in their own way. They are using the experience from the first two waves. Yo! Vizag spoke to some people who shared their opinions on what needs to be done in order to be best prepared for the third wave of the pandemic.

“I decided to first get every member of my family vaccinated. Having a 6-year-old kid at home, I would be consulting a pediatrician and get precautionary measures, such as administering flu shots or any kind of immunity boosters, to avoid my child getting affected. While she got affected in the first wave, I will be much more careful now.”

– Sai, Resident of Kirlampudi Layout.

“Now that we have been wearing masks for almost a year, I don’t think it’s much stressful to continue wearing masks even though the cases have dropped down. I feel the negligence, and lack of awareness, after the first wave pandemic caused the second wave to be so severe. Now that the situation is better, it is the citizens’ responsibility to wear masks and go out only if it is necessary.”

– Malathi, Resident of Seethammadhara.

“After the second wave of the pandemic, I stopped moving out of my house unless it was completely necessary or for an emergency. Being affected during the second wave, and now getting vaccinated, I started eating healthy food and keeping my surroundings sanitised. Covid-19 has made us more responsible in our lives, teaching us to be alert in any kind of situation.”

– Ambedkar, resident of Pithapuram Colony.

“Everyone should follow SMS (Sanitisation-Mask-Social distancing) in their everyday life. The situation might be normal now, but to give a better future for the next generations, it is our responsibility to follow Covid-19 norms. Until the pandemic situation is clearly proven to be normal, we need to avoid social gatherings, travelling unnecessarily and limit eating outside food.”

– Sai Bala, English professor at a private college in Vizag.