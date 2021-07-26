26 July is commemorated annually as Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour the supreme sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers during the 1999 Kargil war between India and Pakistan. The Indian Army, based on the information provided by the local shepherds that Pakistani troops, and terrorists, were infiltrating into the Line of Control (LoC), ascertained the spot of incursion and launched ‘Operation Vijay’. The Indian Army declared the operation successful on 26 July 1999. This year too, the Indian Navy observed Kargil Vijay Diwas in Vizag and paid homage to all who had laid down their lives in defending the country.

The Indian Army, and the Indian Air Force, played a pivotal role in the Kargil war. However, many are unaware of the strategic role the Indian Navy had played in the conflict. Indian Navy’s ‘Operation Talwar’ turned the tide and blocked the Pakistan ports, thereby cutting off the critical supply routes, primarily from the Karachi ports. The impact of the Indian Navy’s move was so powerful that the then Pakistani Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, had said that his country was left with only six days of fuel to sustain. Adding to this, the Western and Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy also threatened to cut sea trade and launched aggressive patrols in the North Arabian Sea. This move, by the Indian Navy, led to a significant shortage of oil and petroleum for military usage, indirectly impacting the war.

To pay its dues on this occasion of the 22nd Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vizag paid homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for our country. A fifty men Guard of Honour was paraded on the occasion. The Guard performed the ‘Salami Shastra’ and Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, AVSM NM, Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam, placed the floral wreath. The bugler sounded the ‘Last Post’, and a two-minute silence was observed.

Along with Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, the Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police, Manish Kumar Sinha IPS, and Commodore Rahul Gokhale, Commanding Officer INS Circars, were present and paid homage to the veers of Kargil War in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the ‘Victory At Sea’ War Memorial in Visakhapatnam.