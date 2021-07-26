The weekly grievance programme Spandana, which is conducted every Monday, has resumed in Vizag. District Collector, V Vinay Chand IAS, has instructed that Spandana should be organised at Gram/Ward Sachivalayams, Mandal and division levels every Monday. It may be recalled that the Spandana Program was stopped due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the Covid-19 cases have dropped this month in the city, district officials have decided to resume the weekly grievance service. Every Monday, Spandana will be held at the District Collectorate. Additionally, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, G Srijana IAS, has announced that the Spandana Programme will be resumed at the GVMC main office, and at all the zonal offices, in the city. The public can lodge their complaints from 11 am to 1 pm every Monday.

Mayor Smt G Hari Venkata Kumari participated in Spandana program. Received 28 representations from the citizens. pic.twitter.com/DwA3JNTGYO — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) July 26, 2021

Ever since Spandana was launched, it has become a one-stop public grievance redressal platform for the citizens of Andhra Pradesh. Before the pandemic situation, Vizag Collectorate would witness a large number of people coming with their grievances pertaining to various departments. The people would submit their complaints at the concerned desk and a team of officers, along with the District Collector, would take up the applications and solve their problems, handing them over to the concerned departments.

People can register their grievances through various sources- 1902 Call Center, Mobile App, Web Application apart from visiting the Collectorate on a grievance day. It was also told earlier by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, that Vizag has been at the top for addressing Spandana grievances. He had said last year that the only reason why Spandana is being well-received by the people is that the grievances are sorted out at the earliest by the district officers.