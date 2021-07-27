Out of all the movies slated to release in 2021, there’s one that has everyone excited. You know which movie is being talked about. Possibly the biggest Telugu release ever, RRR is the next SS Rajamouli magnum opus. RRR has the pairing of Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr. in the lead. Everyone’s been waiting for when the first song of this movie will be released, seeing as the music of RRR is being lent by none other than the legendary MM Keeravani.

For everyone following the RRR updates, today started off as a tuneful Tuesday with a music update from the film.

The first song of the movie RRR was announced to be released on 1 August 2021, at 11 AM. 5 singers from around the country, Anirudh Ravichander, Hemachandra, Yazin Nizar, Vijay Yesudas and Amit Trivedi, are lending their voices. And from the looks of it, MM Keeravani has supervised it all. By the hashtags used on the official tweet, it can be inferred that the song is about friendship and transcends language barriers.

Social media went abuzz when the social handles of the RRR movie announced that India’s finest voices, panning across regions, would be coming together to sing and shoot a music video for the film. The official announcement that read ‘5 Languages, 5 Leading Singers’, raised speculations as to who the 5 would be.

Recently, music record labels and film production companies T-Series announced that they have acquired the music rights for the film.

Earlier this month, to give a glimpse into the making of the film, the filmmakers had released a short snippet, calling it ‘Roar of RRR’. In this 1 minute 49 seconds video, released by DVV Entertainment, viewers got a peek at the supporting cast of the movie with the likes of Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris. They also got a glance at the expansive shooting locations and the highly meticulous sets the movie was shot on.

Ever since it was announced, the buzz about RRR has only gone from strength to strength, first, with the plot reveal (showing the friendship between Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem as they fight the British) and then, with the cast reveal (the likes of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt being involved). Even the intro videos of the two lead characters sent the audience into a frenzy.