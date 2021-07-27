In a tragic incident, four children between the ages of 7 to11 years old got stuck in a whirlpool while playing in a rivulet in the Visakhapatnam Agency. The accident happened at Gavaravaram village in JD Peta, Madugula in the Visakhapatnam Agency.

The four children have been identified as Venkata Jhansi, Gauthami Sharmila, Bhavya Jahnavi and Mahendra.

According to sources, women of the nearby villages go to the rivulet post-lunch to wash their clothes. Like everyday, the women went to the rivulet on Monday afternoon as well. As children in the rural areas are still having holidays from school, these children went to the rivulet along with their mothers. The four children were playing in the nearby waters where a whirlpool had formed due to the heavy rains in the past few days. Suddenly, the whirlpool pulled the children inside, thereby trapping them completely and drowning them. The local people at Gavaravaram, Visakhapatnam Agency, immediately rushed to the accident spot and brought their bodies out.

Locals said that it is an everyday thing for the women to go to the rivulet while their children go along with them to play in the waters. Unfortunately, they couldn’t anticipate that the whirlwind formed could lead to such a tragic incident. Soon after the incident, local MLA, MPDO, police officers and the Tahsildar visited the spot. Officials assured the local villagers that action will be taken to clear the whirlwind. Meanwhile, parents of the children have requested the officials not to conduct any postmortem on the children.

This is not the only case of people drowning in a river at the Visakhapatnam Agency. Recently, 3 youngsters had drowned while trying to take photos at a waterfall in Hukumpeta Mandal.