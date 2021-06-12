For the successful surgery of a pregnant woman who was under a ventilator at King George Hospital, Vizag, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Nani appreciated KGH Doctors Dr. Kavitha and her team. A team of doctors operated on a pregnant woman who was on ventilator support after being infected with Covid-19 at the KGH Hospital in Visakhapatnam. She gave birth to a baby who is safe and healthy.

On Saturday, Health Minister Alla Nani spoke on the phone with the KGH medical team in Vizag that was involved in the surgery and applauded their efforts in saving the pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

He specially congratulated the team of Assistant Professor of Gynecology Dr. Kavitha, doctors who saved the baby of mother Jayalakshmi by performing a rare, difficult surgery.

Jayalakshmi was admitted to KGH with Covid-19 on June 2. She was on a ventilator with a severe lung infection.

The services of the doctors who have brought good recognition to the entire medical field have been appreciated. Minister Alla Nani said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to support the doctors and the medical staff in all possible ways in terms of government.

Dr. Kavitha and her team created a record for KGH in the effort made by the doctors to save the life of the pregnant woman and the unborn child in spite of the patient’s risk condition.

Jayalakshmi, after delivery, is on a ventilator but now out of risk and in a safe condition. The newborn baby has tested negative and is taken care of by their family members.