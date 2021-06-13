Rom-coms hit a euphoric roller-coaster of adrenaline rush. There’s never a better time to catch up on the best Korean web series than now. After the pandemic pushed us indoors, it was only love and warmth that healed emotional burns. With Netflix offering a plethora of opportunities to experience the best stories and get the best of both worlds, just over the handheld devices, life has been a lot easier. While movies have reached their saturation, here are some Korean rom-com web series that make your valuable Netflix subscription worthy.

If you still believe watching rom-com is a guilty pleasure, wake up, the world is traveling in a parallel world. While Korean web series would bring the best of both worlds, here are the 5 latest Korean rom-com web series you should watch on Netflix.

#1. Hello, Me!

Hello, Me! is a seven-part Korean web series that drives an introspective narrative. A pertinent question lingers- what would you tell your 20-year self? The drama tells the story of a woman who gets the chance to meet her 20-year self. The series that flashes between two decades, unravels various facets of life from death, hatred to rebirth. With tonal shifts from romance to comedy, the series offers a holistic experience with the right balance.

#2. Vincenzo

Vincenzo is one of the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history. This Korean web series that stretches over 20 episodes throws a glimpse of the Italian mafia games and South Korea’s undercurrent real estate. With revenge, and gang violence, this Korean web series doesn’t offer the common troops they usually do. With every bygone episode, the series clasps you with the introduction of a character taking one deeper into the plot.

#3. A Love So Beautiful

A Love So Beautiful is a Korean remake of a Chinese rom-com on first love. This 24 episode web series promises an episode duration of less than an hour and makes no bones in dragging a sequence. With subsequent flashbacks and character rebuilding, the series just bridges the gap between expectation and reality. With the series set in high school, the series has received mixed reactions from critics and Korean web series loyalists alike.

#4. More than Friends

The 9-part series of More than Friends depicts the life of an eighteen-year-old guy whose dreams and ambitions were to the skies until love happened. A series of actions, a friendly gesture give the relationship an entirely new meaning. While a typical relationship gives in within a shorter period, the series More than Friends gives hope of long-lasting relationship. The series was simultaneously screened on various platforms owing to the wide range of audience it had catered to.

#5. Sweet Munchies

Sweet Munchies also known as Late-Night Snack Man and Woman is a coming-of-age series that forms a narrative on topics of gender and equality. The series revolves around a chief who struggles to make two ends meet with his father’s medical bills to pay. In these times of financial scrutiny, he finds a ray of hope to bring him out of financial distress. Right in his own terms, the chief lies about his gender to pave his way. Watch this unique kind of web series to see if the secret is revealed.